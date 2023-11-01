MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A nonprofit group for families with children who have disabilities is looking to make playtime more accessible, and a group of girls in Marshall County are pitching in to help.

The American Heritage Girls Explorers Troop AL-0145 of Beulah Baptist Church began the 2023-2024 term working to earn their outdoor survival skills badges. Looking to learn the skill of knot tying (one of the requirements), they made survival bracelets and backpack buddies.

The troop wanted to make these items in bulk to sell for a charity.

“I thought we were getting like two or three orders…but we got more than that!” American Heritage Girls Troop 0145 Member Mia Sanders says.

Troop AL-0145 raised $1405 and decided to donate the money to the Maker’s Child Inclusive Playground – a playground designed to be inclusive for children with disabilities. The troop presented the proceeds to the nonprofit’s director Wednesday evening at the Beulah Family Life Center.

“When this organization contacted me about raising money for the playground, my heart was just touched because these are just a bunch of sweet girls who want to use their time and talent to create bracelets to sell…but it also raises awareness about what we are doing,” The Maker’s Child Founder/Director Holly Willoughby said.

The nonprofit announced earlier this year plans to construct an inclusive playground at the First Baptist Church of Albertville. The playground is set to include equipment accessible for all kids and a number of sensory panels.

“The fundraising has been really incredible. It’s just blown us away how the community has come out and support. Different organizations and companies have been willing to give incredible donations to help us,” added Willoughby.

Sanders, a member of the troop, has a physical disability that limits her use of traditional playgrounds. The troop would like to challenge other clubs, businesses, churches, and community members to join them in serving the community and donating to Maker’s Child.

American Heritage Girls Explorers Troop 0145 Member Monroe Foxx says, “Our church doesn’t need fun things. Other kids, like Mia with disabilities, need some fun stuff to do too.”

If you’d like to make a donation to the Maker’s Child Inclusive Playground, click this link.