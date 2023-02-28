MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The murder trial against a Fort Payne man began with jury selection on Monday, according to online court documents.

29-year-old Wesley Abernathy was charged with murder in 2021 after what police said was a bar fight led to the shooting.

Abernathy on the night of his intial arrest (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Duane Alita, 28, of Albertville, was killed in the early hours of a Saturday morning in March 2021.

The Guntersville Police Department said Abernathy and Alita got into an argument at Stillwater Bar & Grill. That fight continued into the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, Bubba Ritos.

Alita was shot multiple times in that parking lot, police said. Officers found him alive, but Alita later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Abernathy was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was indicted for murder on April 30, 2021, and pleaded not guilty that September.

The 29-year-old was released on June 10, 2022.

Nearly 20 witnesses have been subpoenaed for the trial, court records show. If convicted, Abernathy faces anywhere from 10 years to life without parole.