MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says all lanes of Alabama Highway 79 near Tanglewood Lane are blocked due to a wreck.

The agency said the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 1:18 p.m. Monday and has caused a road blockage.

ALEA said the lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The agency said troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol are monitoring the situation and provide updates as they become available.