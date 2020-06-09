All ages welcome at the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest hosted by the Litttle River Arts Council

A series of shots taken in the late evening for that warm, summery glow. The series focuses on the textures of sidewalk chalk.

MENTONE, Ala. – Artists of all ages are invited to show their talents at a sidewalk art contest.

The Little River Arts Council will host a Sidewalk Chalk Art on Saturday, June 27th at the MERF Walking Trail located next to Moon Lake Library.

Participants will be given a 20 ft by 4ft space on the walking path to create their masterpieces. Chalk is provided but artists can bring their own.

Artists can also enjoy free ice cream.

To confirm a spot, you must pre-register by Thursday, June 25.

More information and how to register can be found here: littleriverartscouncil.org/chalk-art

Not an artist? Organizers invite the public to stop by and vote for “best of” in different categories. Voting will be tallied at 11:45 am and prizes will be given for the various categories.

This contest is limited to 50 entrants.