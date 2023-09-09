JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead following a car crash Friday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA said a single vehicle accident occurred on AL-79 near Dale Street around 3:15 p.m. and claimed the life of Ever Noe Vella-Fuentes, 41 of Scottsboro.

Vella-Fuentes was critically injured when the 2004 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to ALEA.

ALEA said Vella-Fuentes was taken to the Highlands Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

ALEA is continuing to investigate what led to the accident.