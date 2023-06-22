DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a New York man is dead after a wreck on Interstate 59.

ALEA said the two-vehicle accident claimed the life of 32-year-old Kaysohn T. Baker of West Hempstead New York. The agency said the crash occurred at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 59 near County Road 608 approximately one mile north of Fort Payne.

ALEA said the wreck occurred when the 2025 International Durastar Baker was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a parked 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The agency said the driver of the Peterbilt was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash while the driver of the Durastar was transported to Erlanger Hospital. A 15-year-old passenger in the International was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital according to ALEA.

ALEA said no further information is available as state troopers continue to investigate.