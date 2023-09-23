NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — The New Hope Police Department (NHPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Elmer Monday was last seen on September 22 around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Race Track Road in New Hope, according to ALEA.

When he was last seen, Monday was wearing a coral-colored t-shirt and beige shorts.

Monday is described as 5-foot-9-inches and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel colored eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Elmer Monday, please contact the New Hope PD at (256) 722-7181 or call 911.