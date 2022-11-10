MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.

Guthrie, according to the sheriff’s office, died on November 9 from medical complications over pancreatitis and gallstones.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor issued his statement regarding the untimely loss of the deputy:

“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest

sympathies to both the friends and the family of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall

County Sheriff’s Office,” said Taylor. “As the family, Sheriff’s Office and the community grieve, I have assured Sheriff Sims that we will make all ALEA resources available as they attempt to cope

with this tragic loss. A dedicated law enforcement veteran of 30 years, Chief Deputy Guthrie’s

leadership, courage and sacrifice to his local community, as well as to the entire State of

Alabama, is apparent by the overwhelming care and support already displayed by those he so

faithfully served.”

According to social media posts made by Guthrie’s wife, Tammy, he was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones last month. He first coded on Wednesday, October 26 but was revived through CPR.

Guthrie was transferred to Huntsville Hospital on October 28.

On November 4, Tammy Guthrie wrote on Facebook that her husband suffered “severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas” and was non-responsive.

In the wake of Chief Deputy Guthrie’s hospitalization, multiple businesses in Marshall County, including Jefferson’s and Hardee’s, added “PRAY FOR STEVE” to their signs. There were also several prayer vigils held for Guthrie over the weekend.

Following the announcement of Guthrie’s passing, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said,

“Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the sheriff’s office… passed away late this afternoon after suffering from medical complications that occurred two weeks ago,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Please keep Steve’s family in your prayers.”