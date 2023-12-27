PISGAH, Ala. (WHNT) — Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting left one person dead.

According to Harnen, the shooting took place on Tuesday afternoon between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on County Road 88 in Pisgah. An investigator went out to question someone, not a suspect, in connection to another case when that person and the investigator got into a standoff, Harnen said.

The sheriff told News 19 the investigator called in backup, and the person came to the door with a rifle and fired at deputies, who returned fire.

Harnen said the person was shot and died. No deputies were injured.

He says ALEA is now leading the investigation.