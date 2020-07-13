ALEA investigating after driver in Arab shoots self during traffic stop

ARAB, Ala. – A man is dead after police say he shot himself during a traffic stop Monday morning. Now, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident at the request of the Arab Police Department.

Arab Police say they initiated a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. for an obstructed tag. The officer said the driver refused to stop at first, so the officer called for backup. The driver then came to a stop on Look Out Drive near Thompson Falls Road.

The report says the officer made contact with the driver and advised him of the obstructed tag. Investigators say the driver got out of his vehicle and took the obstruction off the tag before getting back inside the vehicle.

The officer went back to the patrol vehicle to check the driver’s license. That’s when they say the assisting officer arrived. The news release says the two officers were standing outside the patrol vehicle when they heard a single gunshot from the direction of the stopped vehicle.

The officers checked on the driver and found him sitting in the driver’s seat with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officers immediately called for medical help, but the driver died on the scene.