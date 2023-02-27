JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a Jackson County woman died this weekend after a vehicle collision on Friday.

ALEA identified the woman as 60-year-old Jo Ann Mitchell of Hollywood Alabama. The agency said Mitchell was critically injured after the 2016 Ford Fiesta she was driving collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Tundra.

The incident occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Friday near mile marker 146 on U.S, Highway 72 in Jackson County

ALEA said that Mitchell was transported to Huntsville Hospital after the crash Friday but later succumbed to her injuries and died Sunday, Feb. 26.

ALEA said no further information is available at this time as the Alabama Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident