MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A lane on Alabama 69 was blocked due to a crash in Marshall County on Tuesday.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the westbound lane of Alabama Highway 69 near Mercury Drive in Marshall County was closed.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. The road has now been reopened as of 3:40 p.m.