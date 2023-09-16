MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead and multiple injured including a 1-year-old child following a wreck Friday night in Marshall County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a two-vehicle crash that occurred on AL-69 around 5:30 p.m. Friday claimed the life of Kevin M. Clements, 20, of Grant.

Clements was critically injured when the 2009 Nissan Cube, in which he was a passenger, collided head-on with the a 1999 GMC Sierra. He was taken to Huntsville hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to ALEA.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for their injuries. A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to ALEA.

Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the 1999 GMC Sierra were also taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.