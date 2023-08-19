BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is warning drivers to expect nighttime resurfacing work on U.S. 431 in Albertville and Boaz.

ALDOT said the work will begin Sunday night and will take place each day, Sunday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The agency said the project will include milling and paving from the Etowah County Line to Alabama 75 in Albertville moving through Boaz.

ALDOT said drivers should expect single-lane closures during work hours each day. The state is working with Whitaker Contracting on the $6.5 million project which will repave a seven-mile stretch of road.

The project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2024.