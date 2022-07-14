GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four sets of railroad tracks will be repaired next week in Guntersville, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

ALDOT says the crossings are located on Alabama 227 in Guntersville. The repairs performed by ALDOT and railroad operator OmniTRAX will improve the rideability of the crossings.

The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22.

ALDOT says maintenance will also be performed on causeway bridge ends and a few rough patches between U.S. 431 and Signal Point Road.

Drivers should expect delays and lane closures in the area during work hours.