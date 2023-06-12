MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) turned himself in on harassment charges Monday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

John Cooper was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail at 11:53 a.m. before posting his $500 bond at 12:35 p.m., confirmed MCSO’s Chief Deputy Willy Orr.

Cooper’s charge was listed as harassment/intimidation.

According to Chief Deputy Orr, the department had a warrant for his arrest when the 75-year-old turned himself in.

Orr said he was not immediately aware of the circumstances surrounding the charges.

Cooper has held his position as transportation director for ALDOT since 2011.