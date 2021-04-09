ALDOT announces changes, safety improvements to Jackson County intersection

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The intersection of U.S. and Alabama Highway 79 is being converted into a restricted crossing U-turn intersection, commonly referred to as a superstreet.

ALDOT announced the traditional intersection crossing is anticipated to close Wednesday, April 14, weather permitting.

Once the change is made, Highway 79 traffic wanting to turn left or cross U.S. 72 will need to turn right onto U.S. 72, followed by a U-turn a short distance east of the intersection to backtrack to Highway 79.

U-turn lanes have been constructed to accommodate the superstreet and ALDOT said the change is permanent.

During the median work to accommodate the intersection change, drivers will not be able to left from U.S. 72 onto Highway 79. They will need to make a U-turn at the lanes east of the intersection, then backtrack and turn right onto Highway 79.

The restriction on left turns from U.S. 72 to Highway 79 is expected to last for two weeks.

ALDOT advised drivers to reduce speed and remain alert to signage in the area to help them navigate the work area safely.

To see a diagram of the new intersection layout and signage showing how to navigate it, click or tap here.