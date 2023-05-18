GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — Alcohol sales in Grant are no longer illegal after a special election was held on May 9, where a small turnout of voters approved the decision.

Mayor Larry Walker said he hopes the decision will bring more restaurants to the area, as the town now ranks as the fifth in the dry county to become wet.

Before the decision was passed, Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville were the only wet cities within Marshall County.

With a turnout of about 200 people, or about 20% of voters in Grant, only 27 voted against the measure.

Prior to the special election, Walker said there was very little talk about the decision, adding that most residents were okay with the idea of going wet, but were also okay if the town stayed dry.

According to the mayor, if you have a population of 1000 in Marshall County, you can have an election on alcohol sales. In Grant’s last census population, there were over 1000 residents, making them eligible for the vote.

A work session has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 23 to discuss how residents can apply for an alcohol license.