Albertville’s Food City announces mask policy for COVID-19 vaccinated employees, shoppers

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Food City image)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Effective Thursday, May 20, 2021, Food City associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer be required to wear a face mask, unless required by state or local laws. 

Business leaders told News 19 that fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge. 

Their statement said fully vaccinated customers can shop without their masks as well, but are encouraged to continue wearing a mask if they have not been vaccinated or if they prefer to do so as a safety precaution. 

Food City representatives said they will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News