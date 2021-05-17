Albertville’s Food City announces mask policy for COVID-19 vaccinated employees, shoppers

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- Effective Thursday, May 20, 2021, Food City associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer be required to wear a face mask, unless required by state or local laws.

Business leaders told News 19 that fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge.

Their statement said fully vaccinated customers can shop without their masks as well, but are encouraged to continue wearing a mask if they have not been vaccinated or if they prefer to do so as a safety precaution.

Food City representatives said they will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all stores.