Kathy Lynn Wright has pleaded not guilty to her husband’s murder, according to online court documents. (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Kathy Lynn Wright has pleaded not guilty to her husband’s murder, according to online court documents.

The 54-year-old entered her plea on Tuesday, July 12, after she was charged with intentional murder in a grand jury indictment last month in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.

In January, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded with the Douglas Police Department to a home on Johnson Drive around midnight.

Upon arrival, authorities reported that they found Christopher Wright outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Wright was taken into custody that night and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000.

She has since been released from jail.

An arraignment was previously set to be held in September, but Wright waived her arraignment along with her plea of not guilty.