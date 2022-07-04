MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted an Albertville woman on one count of intentional murder.

54-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested in January in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.

A Marshall County grand jury returned the indictment on June 30.

On January 14, 2022, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded along with the Douglas Police Department to a call of shots fired on Johnson Drive around midnight.

When they arrived, authorities said they found Christopher Allen Wright outside the house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Wright

(Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kathy was taken into custody and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000. She has since been released from jail.

An arraignment has been scheduled for September 6 at the Marshall County Courthouse.