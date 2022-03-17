MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Albertville woman was indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury for the 2021 murder of a woman whose body was found near a crashed vehicle.

Leslie Kay Sims was indicted on one count of murder by a grand jury in connection with the death of Jana Miller Chatman in Albertville. According to court documents, she was indicted on February 16.

Albertville Police were called to a crashed car on November 5, 2021, on Dixie Dale Road. Investigators found Chatman dead outside of the car and several bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

APD said they charged then 39-year-old Sims on Tuesday, November 23 after bringing her in for questioning. Police said during the questioning Sims confessed to the killing.

She was initially taken to the Albertville City Jail and her bond was set at $1 million.

Sims is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 2.