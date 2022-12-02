ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman turned herself in to Albertville Police (APD) on abuse charges after officials say her child was forced to have “lifesaving surgery.”

Police claim medics responded to an incident involving a child struggling to breathe on Alabama Highway 205 on Friday, November 23. Officials say once they arrived a woman identified as Carmen Casanova walked out of the home carrying the unconscious child.

Medics assessed the child and rushed them to Marshall Medical Center South. The child was later flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for what turned out to be lifesaving surgery, according to Albertville Police.

Police say the child had head injuries and bruising, leading medics to report the incident to local law enforcement officials.

Officials began investigating the incident and police say probable cause was determined to get an arrest for Casanova’s arrest.

On Thursday, December 1, Casanova turned herself in for aggravated child abuse. She will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.