ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville woman was charged with aggravated child abuse after a toddler she was caring for needed “lifesaving surgery,” while she was on probation for child endangerment charges, according to court records.

31-year-old Carmen Casanova was booked into the Marshall County Jail on Friday, December 2 when she turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On November 23, Casanova reportedly walked out of an Albertville home carrying an unconscious 2-year-old that had been left in her care. The little girl was checked out by medics and was rushed to Marshall Medical Center South.

The toddler was later flown to Birmingham for what the Albertville Police Department called “lifesaving surgery.” Authorities would later say the girl had head injuries and bruising.

Casanova bailed out the day after her arrest on a $250,000 bond.

Carmen Casanova when she turned herself in to authorities on Dec. 2, 2022. (Albertville Police Department)

However, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office tells News 19 that Casanova was already on probation for charges of child endangerment at the time, so a warrant was issued for her arrest for a violation of probation, based on the new charge.

The District Attorney’s Office also told News 19 that a hearing on whether or not Casanova’s probation should be revoked in her child endangerment case will be held on January 23, 2023.

They added that the aggravated child abuse case will likely be presented to a Marshall County Grand Jury, with more charges expected.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony that carries a term of 10 to 99 years or life in prison in the Alabama Department of Corrections.