ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested last week for aggravated child abuse after the Albertville Police Department (APD) says she neglected and caused injury to a seven-year-old.

APD received a report of possible child abuse from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources that led APD’s detective division to open an investigation into allegations against Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville.

Upon investigating, authorities say they found reason to believe that Dieu had neglected and caused injury to a seven-year-old.

Immaculee Dieu (Photo: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Dieu has been charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on $250,000 bond.