Albertville woman arrested at Marshall County Courthouse protest

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A woman protesting at the Marshall County Courthouse was arrested Sunday after she threatened to hurt someone, Albertville police said.

Jessica Lynn Fry, 38, was charged with harassment.

Police said Fry and another person at the protest got into an argument and Fry threatened the other person with bodily harm.

She was booked into the Albertville City Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

Protestors have been meeting at the courthouse in Albertville for months over a Confederate monument and flag that were on the property.

The Confederate flag was removed last week.