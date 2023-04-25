A winery in Albertville has created a fundraiser to help support the Albertville High School Aggie Band – one bottle at a time.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A winery in Albertville has created a fundraiser to help support the Albertville High School Aggie Band – one bottle at a time.

Jules J. Berta Vineyards & Winery designed a label as a fundraising effort to get the musicians of the marching band to Pasadena, Calif.

The Albertville Aggie Band will be returning to the 135th Annual Rose Parade in 2024. This appearance will be the third for the Aggie Band, who previously made appearances in 2011 and 2018.

The winery is hoping to raise $10,000.

The fundraiser is only from direct sales at the winery and minors are not involved with sales or distribution.

The co-owner’s granddaughter is in the band as an 8th grader, “We kept hearing stories of how there was a need for the community to support these kids and this was a way we wanted to get involved.”

“The kids don’t have to sell or get involved; the parents don’t have to get involved… All we’re doing is straight sales from the winery here, and the money at the end of the sales will be donated to the school,” Becky Berta, co-owner of Jules J. Berta Vineyard & Winery told News 19.

The wine is available now and there is a limited amount. The wine featured for this label is a sweet red, but Berta encourages customers to ask about their dry red option too.