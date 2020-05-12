Albertville Tyson Foods plant evacuated after ammonia leak

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Tyson Foods plant in Albertville was evacuated early Tuesday morning.

According to Albertville Fire Captain Brent Ennis, a small amount of ammonia leaked out of the plant at 6 a.m. The chemical is highly corrosive and can cause significant damage in large quantities.

Ennis said Albertville Fire was called just as a backup; Tyson officials handled the leak.

The plant was evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Tyson employees said the plant was operating as normal as of 8:30 a.m.