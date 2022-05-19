ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new summer tradition might just be blooming in Albertville! The city’s first annual garden tour will be held next month.

According to a Facebook post from the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, the tour will be on Sunday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s part of the “Keep Albertville Beautiful” initiative.

The self-guided driving tour features eight local gardens.

Tickets to the first-ever garden tour can be purchased for $10 on the day of the event at the Albertville Public Library or Kathryn’s Garden.