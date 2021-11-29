Albertville tag office burglarized, suspect arrested

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville tag office reported an overnight break-in on Monday morning.

According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, night shift officers arrested one person behind the Crossroads Mall in Albertville around 1 a.m. Monday. The suspect was arrested on several failure to appear warrants.

Police say when tag office employees arrived to work at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, they noticed the office had been broken into and some items taken.

Officials said a dayside officer noted that an arrest had been made in the area overnight, and the arrested suspect’s property was checked and items belonging to the tag office were recovered.

Smith said the unidentified suspect was under an investigation hold until burglary warrants can be obtained.