Albertville students begin virtual ‘Super Citizen’ program

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – School is back in session and so is the Liberty Learning Foundation’s “Super Citizen” program.

Students at Albertville Intermediate School participated in one of the year’s first kickoff ceremonies Tuesday.

The nonprofit’s program has adapted to the current coronavirus pandemic, but group leaders say it still has all the fun songs and interaction.

To keep students safe across the state, they are not packing into a gym to meet “Libby Liberty”, but instead doing it virtually from their classroom. They will also follow along with the curriculum virtually.

“Thankfully back in spring, when all of this started and there was uncertainty about the fall, we were able to pull together with great teachers and they all said yes let’s make sure this happens despite the challenges of COVID-19 and so we’re able to adapt to a digital curriculum and deliver the program without any hiccups really,” said Liberty Learning Foundation vice president Brett Johnson.

“It is a big year with political campaigns and elections going on and social unrest. We think it’s very important now more than ever for us to still have these lessons in the classroom, where children can in a safe environment think about what it means to be a good neighbor and citizen in a community, in a state, in a country and what all that entails and the massive responsibility it entails to be a good citizens,” explained Johnson.

At the end of the program, students will select and honor someone from their community they feel is a hero.