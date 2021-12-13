Albertville student arrested after social media threat

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville Middle School student was taken into police custody after threats were made on social media over the weekend.

Superintendent Boyd English says the threat was intercepted by AMS administrators before school on Monday.

A search was conducted on the student and no weapon was found. Albertville Police were contacted and the student was arrested.

Disciplinary actions will be taken against the student.

School administration says there is no ongoing threat at the school.

