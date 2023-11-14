ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville City School system announced proposed plans to add a magnet school and is seeking the public’s input on the matter.

In a November 9 release, the school system said the proposed school named ‘Magnet Academy’ would serve as the technical education hub for students.

A magnet school is typically organized around an area of interest, which in Albertville’s case would be career tech. They tend to be smaller schools, which offer a more focused and individualized educational experience for students.

In the proposed plans, students would spend the entire day in the facility where all of their classes will be housed. In addition to the specialized programs, magnet school students would receive comprehensive instruction in core academic and other essential subjects as well.

Those specialized programs include additive manufacturing, advertising design, television production, animal science, building and construction, plant science, cybersecurity, education and training, medical professionals, precision machining, and welding.

The release states that students who would attend this school would still be awarded access to the resources other students in the school system have such as extracurricular programs. Students attending the magnet school would still be able to participate in activities such as sports, band and clubs.

Superintendent Bart Reeves along with the board of education say they want to emphasize that no plans have been solidified and they want the public’s input on the proposal.

“We want to emphasize that no decisions have been made,” said Dr. Reeves. “We value the community’s input and are trying to gather all of the information we can before making such a big decision.”

From now until Nov. 26, the community can submit any questions or feedback they have related to the school to superintendent@albertk12.org.

The school system is holding a meeting on Nov. 29 at the Albertville Fine Arts Center at 5 p.m. to allow for the community to meet with the district’s leadership.

Following that meeting, on Dec. 5, the board of education will hold a specially-called board meeting at 6 p.m. to review the Albertville Magnet Academy proposal.

On Jan. 16, 2024, at 6 p.m., the Albertville Magnet Academy will be included on the agenda for a vote.

If the board votes in favor of establishing the magnet school, students will have the opportunity to apply this spring for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

For more information regarding the proposal or a timeline of future meetings, click here.