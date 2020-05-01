Albertville school surprises its Custodian of the Year with a parade

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An incredible line of vehicles stopped by Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K Thursday morning to say congratulations to custodian Howell Beasley.

The surprise show of love had Beasley stunned. “I can’t even explain. I was very surprised. Very weak in the legs,” said Beasley.

The parade is to celebrate Beasley for earning the top title of 2020 CINTAS Custodian of the Year.

“I am very humble that everybody thinks a lot of me to come out and do what they’ve done,” said Beasley. “I love my job. I love the people I work with.”

Howell, who has worked at the school system for 37 years, received nearly 30% of the votes from people across the country.

“Everybody loves Mr. Howell and the job he does, and we appreciate him so much. And it’s how he got to be number one in nation because we had so many people rallying behind him and voting for him,” said Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K principal Beth Bigsby.

“He’s fun, he’s energetic. I’ve seen him do things from take children who may be having a bad day and letting them round up trash with him. For kindergarteners that is a glorious job. He does lots of things besides just custodial duties, but he’s always up for a code green or code yellow,” joked Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K secretary Monica Hill.

Hill is the person who initially received the e- mail about the CINTAS award and got permission from Rigsby to nominate Beasley.

“He is a friend. He is a giver. He’s our brother. When there’s someone in need, he’s the first one to give,” said Hill.

Beasley told WHNT News 19 that he plans to give some of his $10,000 grand prize to his coworkers and some families in need.

Beasley was also awarded $1,000 for entering into the contest.

His school will receive $5,000 in products and services from CINTAS and Rubbermaid commercial products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, valued at $20,000.