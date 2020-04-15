Albertville resident creates t-shirts to help with tornado relief in Boaz

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- An Albertville resident and digital artist is doing what she can to help the people impacted by the Easter Sunday tornado in Boaz. An EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of homes and businesses near Highway 431.

Abbi Underwood survived a tornado last April in Albertville and knows first-hand what the Boaz residents are dealing with. She owns CJ and Me Co. and uses doodling as a creative outlet for her stress.

Underwood told WHNT News 19 that she understands that just because the storm is over, does not mean that things go back to normal right away. So, she created “Pray for Boaz God is Bigger” t-shirts.

20% of the proceeds will go towards storm relief. The money will go to an account set up by the City of Boaz at Peoples Independent Bank.

“I wanted the people of Boaz to know we’re behind them and that we were praying for them and praying for protection, but also peace in the aftermath and what they’re going to have to go through in rebuilding,” explained Underwood.

Adult sizes are $22, while youth sizes are $15. The adult shirts will be maroon Bella Canvas shirts, sizes XS-3XL, and YOUTH sizes will be maroon Gildan shirts, sizes XS-XL.

There will be four pick up locations available: Kustom Kreators, Bill Hancock Motors, Coldwell Banker: Graben Real Estate (Shelli Walker), and Miguel Corona: Allstate Insurance.

Pick up dates and times will be disclosed in the near future as shirts are printed. Shipping is available as an option with a $6 shipping fee.

Orders close April 30, 2020. Click here for more information on how to purchase a shirt.