Albertville Public Works employee victim of Thursday morning hit-and-run wreck

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A vehicle hit an Albertville Public Works employee Thursday morning, then left the scene.

Albertville Police said an employee was weed eating a curb on Rose Road near the intersection of Chaffin Street around 8:22 a.m.

At that time, a white truck hit the worker, then fled the scene, continuing on Rose towards US-431.

An ambulance was called to take the worker to the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or may have security camera footage of the accident should call Albertville Police at (256) 891-8274.