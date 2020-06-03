Albertville Public Library reopens

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Despite not getting all of their orders for various safety equipment, the Albertville Public Library reopened June 1, 2020.

However, there are some things still a little different as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

There is a large plexiglass barrier between employees and those visiting the library’s front desk, as well as wipes and hand sanitizer in several different locations.

More plexiglass and hand sanitizing stations were ordered but are not in yet.

Employee also taped lines on the floor and separated computers to encourage social distancing. There are also keyboard protectors now so that employees can sanitize regularly without corroding the keyboards.

Employees encourage visitors to wear masks, but they are not required.

Library director Reagan Deason told WHNT News 19 they are reserving the first and last hour of the day for sanitizing the most-touched areas in the library.

“I know it’s different. I wish we could be like we were, but we need this extra time in the day to make sure this facility is as safe as we can possibly make it,” explained Deason.

The Albertville Public Library canceled the summer reading program, but they will be handing out modified summer reading packets at the farmers market this week.

Employees will also be giving away free books.