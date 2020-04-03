Albertville Public Library makes online resources available during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala.- COVID-19 is having a big impact on local libraries on Sand Mountain.

The Albertville Public Library serves the largest population in Marshall County, but it will be closed until at least April 30.

The librarian and some staff members are still at work, though, disinfecting books as they are returned and renewing books over the phone.

Their biggest push right now is to get virtual tools online for students who need to finish out the 2020 school year, or those looking to prepare for the ACT or GED.

“If you go on the website, there’s a thing called homework alabama. That’s going to be a tool our kids at home need to finish the e-programming the state of alabama has implemented to close out the school year. Audio books and things like that,” said director Reagan Deason.

Click here to see everything the Albertville Public Library offers online.