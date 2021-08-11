Albertville Police search for man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her 11-month-old child, who was later found safe.

Officers were called to a home on Horton Road Wednesday morning about a kidnapping. Investigators say Armando Garcia Morales, of Albertville, forced his way into the victim’s home, physically assaulted her, and kidnapped her 11-month-old child.

While officers were at the scene, Morales called the victim’s cell phone and told officers where to find the baby. The baby was found safe.

Investigators said the victim and Morales had a previous relationship and share a child, but he is not the father of the baby who was taken.

Deputies said later Wednesday, the victim was driving to a relative’s home for safety, when Morales rammed the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle.

Authorities have issued warrants for Morales’ arrest.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.