ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that killed one man.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at a local apartment complex around 9:45 p.m. The Alberville Police Department identified Richard Hemby of Guntersville as the man killed.

APD said the shooter is cooperating with authorities but that no arrest has been made in connection to this case.

The investigation is ongoing and News 19 will work to provide updates to this story as they become available.