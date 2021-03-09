Albertville pharmacy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One Albertville pharmacy will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday and Saturday.
Pill Box Pharmacy has received 2,500 doses of the vaccine and will be administering them both days starting at 8 a.m.
The clinic will be held at LifePoint Church (700 Motley Street, Albertville) and will last until 6 p.m. or when the pharmacy runs out of vaccine.
As a reminder, only those eligible can receive the vaccine.
As of March 9, Alabama is fully in Phase 1b and partially in Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan. This means the following groups are eligible for the vaccine:
- Frontline healthcare workers
- First responders
- Anyone age 65+
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- Post office employees
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)
- Childcare workers
Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Pill Box Pharmacy staff will provide updates on the pharmacy’s Facebook page.