Albertville pharmacy hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One Albertville pharmacy will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday and Saturday.

Pill Box Pharmacy has received 2,500 doses of the vaccine and will be administering them both days starting at 8 a.m.

The clinic will be held at LifePoint Church (700 Motley Street, Albertville) and will last until 6 p.m. or when the pharmacy runs out of vaccine.

As a reminder, only those eligible can receive the vaccine.

As of March 9, Alabama is fully in Phase 1b and partially in Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan. This means the following groups are eligible for the vaccine:

Frontline healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone age 65+

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers

Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Pill Box Pharmacy staff will provide updates on the pharmacy’s Facebook page.