ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An exhibit at the Albertville Museum is honoring all of the citizens of the city who worked at NASA and helped advance the Apollo missions.

For the month of July, the ‘Albertville Advances Apollo’ exhibit will showcase items or photos belonging to Albertville residents that helped the space mission’s launch.

“It’s really just to honor those, the people that worked for NASA, or if they are no longer here, their family members, and just kind of tell their story,” said Audrey Williams, the Albertville Museum Coordinator. “[Tell] about what they did for NASA and how they really advanced the Apollo missions right here in our small town.”

The focus of the exhibit is to feature pictures or items in relation to the Apollo missions, but any resident of Albertville who was a NASA employee, or a family member of an employee, is encouraged to bring items to display.

If residents want to submit anything to the exhibit, they can come to the museum and have the photos or items held for the duration of the exhibit. The museum’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Pictures can also be scanned and printed at the museum, or they can be emailed here.