Albertville men charged with stealing from tornado-damaged homes

BOAZ, Ala. – Two men are facing accusations that they took advantage of stealing from tornado-damaged homes that homeowners had temporarily moved out of.

Guy Jake Tarvin, 28, and Kevin Dewayne Allison Jr., 29, both of Albertville, were arrested May 1.

According to Boaz police, the victim’s neighbor, an off-duty Etowah County sheriff’s deputy, noticed early that morning that a screen had been cut and some household items were sitting outside, police said. The homeowners were not staying there because of damage to the home from a tornado that came through the area on Easter Sunday.

The deputy also noticed a vehicle he didn’t believe belonged there and gave police the vehicle’s description.

Police said they pulled over Tarvin and Allison in a vehicle matching that description later in the afternoon. Stolen items from the victim’s house were found in the vehicle, police said.

Tarvin and Allison were both charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. They were jailed on $10,000 bond each.

Boaz police said they are still investigating and could charge more people.