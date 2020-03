DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers say an Albertville man was killed Monday when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Bruce Diaz Ramirez, 23, died in a wreck on Alabama Highway 168 near the Kilpatrick community around 9:35 p.m., authorities said. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating what led to the wreck.