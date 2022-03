ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 67-year-old Roger Neal Duke was killed when his 2007 Nissan Qwest left the road and struck an embankment. Duke and his vehicle weren’t found until Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the wreck happened on Old Oneonta Road, just two miles west of Albertville.