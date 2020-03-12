Albertville man frustrated over lack of policing handicap parking violations

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville residents are fed up with drivers illegally parking in handicap spots.

“I’m frustrated, I’m mad. It makes you upset,” said Danny Baldwin, who has Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). After a hip and knee replacement in 2016, getting in and out of the passenger side of his vehicle is painful.

Baldwin told WHNT News 19 he sees people parking in a handicap spot without a placard or license plate all the time.

“When you tell someone, ‘Hey! You’re not in a handicap.’ They want to fight you. They get mad at you for telling on them, for being in a handicap. Well, they shouldn’t be there in the first place,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said Albertville police should be out writing citations more often.

“It’s a problem. We know it’s a problem. Unfortunately, the old adage of there’s never an officer around when you need one,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said his department has given out 25 tickets within the last year.

He added that with a limited number of deputies on duty, they have to prioritize their calls.

“My personal history with it, most folks that park in the handicap do have a placard. For some reason, they fail to put it up or maybe it’s just where you can’t see it when you question them about it, but they do have the proper paperwork,” said Smith.

Smith said people who are upset should call police and be patient for them to arrive, ask the store owner to have the driver move from the spot, or issue their own citation.

“They could come to our court. They can sign a ticket against a person just like an officer can. They just have to swear to it and obviously they will be given a subpoena for the court date,” explained Smith.

Baldwin said that would be too rough on him and the hundreds of others with disabilities that need those spots immediately.

“There’s people worse than I am. That’s got wheelchairs, that’s really bad for them. They got those scooters and everything else, hard for them to get everything out,” said Baldwin.

Smith said a citation for handicap parking violations is $100 based on city ordinance.