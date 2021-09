ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville man died in a multi-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 75 early Monday morning.

Fred Clifford Daugette, 60, was driving down Alabama 75 when his car crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, according to the Albertville Police Department.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Daugette was ejected from the vehicle and that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities were not sure what caused the crash and it was under investigation.