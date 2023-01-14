Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.

The coroner’s office said the single-vehicle accident occurred around noon Saturday near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road in Albertville. The office said that Clifford Elton Mills, 59, of Albertville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said that Mills may have had a medical event that caused the accident.

The coroner’s office said the Alabama State Trooper, Asbury Fire Department, Marshall County Health Systems, Marshall County 911, Marshall-DeKalb Electric and Marshall County Sheriffs’ Office all assisted on the scene.