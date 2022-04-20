ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say an Albertville man was charged with sexually abusing a child under 12 last month.

A joint investigation between multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of Domingo Manuel Francisco, 48, of Albertville. Police say Francisco may have had access to several children from 2005 until now.

Francisco was booked into the Marshall County Jail on one count of first degree sodomy and a count of sexually abusing a child under 12. His bond was set at $100,000.

The agencies participating in the investigation include Albertville Police, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say if you have concerns about a child that Francisco might have been around, contact Albertville Police at 256-891-8274.