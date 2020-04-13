Albertville man charged with producing child pornography

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man has been accused of producing child pornography after images were discovered during an unrelated investigation.

Albertville Police arrested Timothy Haden Pike, 26, on Monday and charged him with Production of Child Pornography.

Detectives found video footage with images of a victim under the age of 17, during an investigation into another case.

Pike was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.